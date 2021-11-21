© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Special legislative session; environmental spending; Groveland Four

WJCT News | By Katherine Hobbs
Published November 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST
DeSantis 11-18-21 Brandon
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.

Special legislative session; environmental spending; Groveland Four

This week, Florida Republicans passed a series of bills in a special legislative session that they say will fight federal vaccine mandates. The fate of the bills is still to be decided as federal courts will rule on how opposing federal and state laws will play out in the workplaces.

Should Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashely Moody succeed in challenging President Biden’s law, the bills would take full effect statewide, meaning Florida companies could not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees without first offering several exemptions.

If the federal laws are upheld in court, they would override state bills. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says that starting January 4, thousands of workers at larger companies would have to receive the vaccine or get tested regularly. In response, DeSantis says he wants to establish the state's own workplace safety agency.

Guests:


Environmental spending

Gov. DeSantis says he plans to request $660 million for Everglades restoration and $550 million for coast resiliency programs in an effort to protect Florida from the effects of climate change.

The proposal, which will be presented next fiscal year, includes $40 million for alternative water supplies, $50 million for natural springs, $50 million to protect coral reefs and $35 million to combat harmful algae blooms.

Guests:


Groveland Four

In 1949, at the height of the Jim Crow era, a group of black men in Lake County, Florida, was wrongly accused of raping a white woman. The group, known as the “Groveland Four,” were pardoned only last year, after all four had died.

The case received renewed attention in 2013 when author Gilbert King published his Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the case, “Devil in the Grove.”

Guest: Gilbert King, “Devil in the Grove” author.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Local / StateRon DeSantis2021 Florida Legislaturespecial sessionenvironmental spendinggroveland four
Katherine Hobbs
WJCT NEWS - SUMMER INTERN 2020
See stories by Katherine Hobbs
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content