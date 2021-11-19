WUSF asks: What are your thoughts after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict?

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges in the fatal shootings of two men during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020.

The verdict comes days before the jury is expected to hear closing arguments in the fatal shooting of Armaud Arbery in Georgia.

It also comes a year and a half after nationwide protests that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

For some, these latest events are bringing back memories of the 2020 protests, and raising continued questions about race in America.

