Clearwater Beach, Sand Key customers advised to boil water following water main break

Clearwater officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice in effect for customers in Clearwater Beach, Island Estates, and parts of Sand Key.

Construction crews working in Coachman Park Wednesday afternoon accidentally hit a water main.

Officials say that customers are seeing little to no water pressure Wednesday evening.

While that's expected to be repaired in the next few hours, they are being asked to boil water that will be used for drinking or cooking for a period of one minute. Officials are saying this should be done through at least Friday.

They also say showers are safe to take — just don't drink the water. Ice made by ice machines after the break should probably be tossed out.

Downtown Clearwater customers are not affected by the break.

Crews are working on the $84 million Imagine Clearwater project that will renovate the downtown waterfront.