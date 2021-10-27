© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Clearwater Beach, Sand Key customers advised to boil water following water main break

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published October 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
camera footage of a bridge with cars on it and construction crews working on sand in a waterfront park
City of Clearwater
/
Live webcams show work being done on the Imagine Clearwater project along the downtown waterfront. Crews accidentally broke a water main Wednesday, Oct. 27, leading to outages and a boil water advisory for Clearwater Beach, Island Estates, and parts of Sand Key.

Construction crews working in Coachman Park Wednesday afternoon accidentally hit a water main.

Clearwater officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice in effect for customers in Clearwater Beach, Island Estates, and parts of Sand Key.

Construction crews working in Coachman Park Wednesday afternoon accidentally hit a water main.

Officials say that customers are seeing little to no water pressure Wednesday evening.

While that's expected to be repaired in the next few hours, they are being asked to boil water that will be used for drinking or cooking for a period of one minute. Officials are saying this should be done through at least Friday.

They also say showers are safe to take — just don't drink the water. Ice made by ice machines after the break should probably be tossed out.

Downtown Clearwater customers are not affected by the break.

Crews are working on the $84 million Imagine Clearwater project that will renovate the downtown waterfront.

Tags

Local / Stateboil waterClearwaterClearwater BeachSand KeyIsland Estateswater main breakImagine Clearwater
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content