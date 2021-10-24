© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Gainesville assisted living facility introduces virtual reality

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Mercurio - WUFT, Charlene Medders - WUFT
Charlene Medders - WUFT
Published October 24, 2021
Video: Oak Hammock at the University of Florida offers a virtual reality experience on a weekly basis for its residents. The goggles help those who are experiencing loneliness or memory issues.

Assisted living residents in Gainesville knocked travel off their bucket lists and relived old memories. Oak Hammock at the University of Florida offers a virtual reality experience on a weekly basis for its residents. The goggles help those who are experiencing loneliness or memory issues.

Gainesville assisted living facility introduces virtual reality

Local / StateGainesvilleVirtual Realityassisted livingdementiaelder careelderlyseniorsAging
