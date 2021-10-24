Gainesville assisted living facility introduces virtual reality
Assisted living residents in Gainesville knocked travel off their bucket lists and relived old memories. Oak Hammock at the University of Florida offers a virtual reality experience on a weekly basis for its residents. The goggles help those who are experiencing loneliness or memory issues.
