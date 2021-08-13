Car Partially Swallowed By Hole In Palm Harbor Driveway

Officials say a black sedan was partially submerged into a hole that opened in a driveway in Palm Harbor just before 7 a.m. Friday.

A man spray paints a caution line around a hole that opened in front of a Palm Harbor home.

A pickup truck was left on the edge of the hole, which measured about 10 feet by 10 feet.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials said the hole was about 15 feet from the house on Ulelah Avenue, which is just west of Alternate

19 near Crystal Beach. The home’s residents were evacuated.

Officials roped off the area with crime scene tape.

Inspectors from the Pinellas County Building Department were inspecting the property.