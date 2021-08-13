© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Car Partially Swallowed By Hole In Palm Harbor Driveway

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press,
Julio Ochoa
Published August 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
People stand near a hole that opened in front of a Palm Harbor home and partially swallowed a car.
Julio Ochoa
/
WUSF Public Media
The hole opened in the front yard of a Palm Harbor home just before 7 a.m. today.

The hole is about 10 feet by 10 feet and was about 15 feet from the house.

Officials say a black sedan was partially submerged into a hole that opened in a driveway in Palm Harbor just before 7 a.m. Friday.

A man spray paints a caution line around a hole that opened in front of a Palm Harbor home.
Julio Ochoa
A man spray paints a caution line around a hole that opened in front of a Palm Harbor home.

A pickup truck was left on the edge of the hole, which measured about 10 feet by 10 feet.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials said the hole was about 15 feet from the house on Ulelah Avenue, which is just west of Alternate
19 near Crystal Beach. The home’s residents were evacuated.

Officials roped off the area with crime scene tape.

Inspectors from the Pinellas County Building Department were inspecting the property.

A black sedan that fell into a hole that opened in front of a Palm Harbor home.
Julio Ochoa
A black sedan was pulled out of a hole that opened in front of a Palm Harbor home.

sinkhole
Associated Press
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
