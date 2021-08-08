WUSF Receives 12 Honors At Sunshine State Awards

WUSF Public Media received 12 honors in the Society of Professional Journalists Sunshine State Awards, including first place in two categories.

Ten members of the staff were honored during the Saturday awards ceremony for their work in 2020.

In the serious feature reporting category, Stephanie Colombini took home first place for her story on Pinellas County’s efforts to vaccinate the Black community. She also won second place in that category for her story on transgender protesters who said they were mistreated by police.

Colombini also was awarded third place in the light feature reporting category for her story on VA nursing homes during the pandemic. Daylina Miller received second place in that category for their story about Black businesses thriving after the protests for social justice.

WUSF staff and digital editor Carl Lisciandrello won first place for best news web site and All Things Considered Anchor Lisa Peakes won second place in the best newscast category.

Reporter Kerry Sheridan received two awards: second place for best use of sound in her feature on live circus music and third place in education reporting for her feature on a school resource officer who works with migrant children.

In the category of government and politics reporting, Steve Newborn, Cathy Carter and Stephanie Colombini took third place for a collection of stories from the 2020 election.

Carter also won third place in arts reporting for her story about live performances during the pandemic.

In the podcast category, Dalia Colon and Robin Sussingham received a third place award for the work on The Zest Podcast.

And in the new media engagement category, WUSF News Director Mary Shedden shared a third place award with Matthew Peddie from Orlando’s WMFE for their The State We’re In collaboration.

The Society of Professional Journalists is the oldest organization representing journalists in the United States. It is dedicated to preserving a free press.

