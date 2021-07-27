Family: Last Victim Of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified
She was a 54-year-old woman, her family said.
A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified.
Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble.
He said that ends a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya's family.
On Friday, rescuers concluded a monthlong effort to painstakingly removing the last of a mountain of debris during a recovery effort in which they pulled out 98 bodies.
The oceanside Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.
