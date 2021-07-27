© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Family: Last Victim Of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 27, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT
Tampa-area rescue workers assisting in Surfside condo collapse efforts
Courtesy: Florida Task Force 3
/

She was a 54-year-old woman, her family said.

A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified.

Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble.

He said that ends a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya's family.

On Friday, rescuers concluded a monthlong effort to painstakingly removing the last of a mountain of debris during a recovery effort in which they pulled out 98 bodies.

The oceanside Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

Surfside Surfside Building Collapse
Associated Press
