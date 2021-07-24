'We Are Here To Stay.' Community Honors And Grieves Surfside Victims, One Month After Collapse

Loli Ripes On Her Friend And Collapse Victim Hilda Noriega

“She was a very cheerful person. She was always smiling," Ripes said. "I take that with me in my heart — her smile.” Ripes said she would see her friend, but then after a pause, added that they didn’t do it as frequently as they would have wanted to.

Noriega would invite Ripes over to her apartment, unit 602.

“She always wanted me to be there because I loved the view from the balcony of the beach,” said Ripes, who struggled to get the words out because of her grief. “Only time will lessen the pain a bit, but it’s very sad.”

Noriega was the mother of Carlos Noriega, the police chief of the North Bay Village Police Department.

Leo Morejon, Champlain Towers South Valet Driver, And Condo Owner Ivette Birba

At the memorial on the town's tennis court fence, facing Harding Avenue, Leo Morejon bumped into condo owner Ivette Birba, who didn't live in her unit permanently. It was on the second floor, located in the portion of the building that didn't collapse but was brought down with explosives.

She and her husband considered going to the Champlain Towers South the day before it collapsed.

"It was my husband's birthday but we had a sick puppy and he said we should stay home and just keep an eye on the dog," she said. "We had the apartment for almost 20 years so we knew a lot of people."

Morejon said it was emotional to see the photos posted on the tennis court fence.

“A good friend of mine worked in unit 412," he told Birba in Spanish. "His daughter had come to visit from Canada. She rarely came to visit, maybe once or twice a year with a friend. A weekend would have been even worse, because there would have been more people in the building.”

Morejon also fondly remembered Hilda Noriega and also Edgar Gonzalez who had a big dog.

“One of the [former] residents sent me a message about the vigil and I came to see others from the building. A lot of people lost family and they don’t want to come here anymore," he said.

'We Are Here To Stay.' Community Honors And Grieves Surfside Victims, One Month After Collapse



Lilly Gracia On Friend And Victim Manuel “Manny” Lafont

The night of June 23, Adriana Lafont picked up her two kids, Mia, 13, and Santi, 10, some hours before the building would eventually collapse in the early hours of June 24.

Lafont grew up in Houston. Lilly Gracia said she had spoken to him the night before the collapse. His apartment on the eighth floor faced the ocean. He coached Santi's baseball team and Mia's basketball team.

“We’re devastated,” Gracia said. “We have many friends in [the Champlain Towers South]. It’s a whole community from Puerto Rico, close friends that are missing.”

She held out a photo of Lafont as she stood outside of the Surfside Community Center, which at one point served as a point for the distribution of donations and a place where victims and survivors of the collapse took shelter. The night of the collapse, Manny Lafont had a special guest staying with him — his 21-year-old godson, Andreas Giannitsopolous, who was a student at Vanderbilt University.

In a text message, Gracia sent a video of Lafont dancing at a get together. "This is our Manny. Always the happiest guy in the room!"