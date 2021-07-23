© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Search At Surfside Condo Collapse Officially Ends

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
Damage from the Surfside condo collapse
Florida Task Force 3
/

Police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains.

Firefighters have officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building.

But police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains recovered from the disaster.

Miami Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah says the firefighters declared their mission over at noon on Friday. They left the site in convoy of official vehicles.

The June 24 collapse killed at least 97 people and at least one more person believed missing in the disaster has yet to be identified.

