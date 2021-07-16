© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Recovery Effort At Collapsed Surfside Condo Site Could End Soon

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT
Miami Building Collapse
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
A worker waits to load his truck with debris from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside.

A few people are still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

The recovery efforts for a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon.

Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials have been able to account for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few people still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

Also Thursday, officials say a three-story apartment building in northwestern Miami-Dade was evacuated following a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.

Tags

Local / StateSurfsideSurfside Building Collapse
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content