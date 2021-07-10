DeSantis Suspends Property Taxes At Collapsed Surfside Condo

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday that “indefinitely” suspends the property tax process for people in Surfside whose residences were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable from the deadly June 24 partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

DeSantis’ order, among other things, frees impacted property owners from the deadlines for the Miami-Dade County property appraiser to mail Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices and ad valorem tax and non-ad valorem assessment notices as well as the Nov. 1 deadline to pay property taxes.

DeSantis announced the action during a press conference in Surfside a day before issuing the executive order.

“My goal is to suspend, waive any law I can under the state of emergency to forestall that,” DeSantis said Thursday.

Tax bills are based on appraised property values as of Jan. 1.

The Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser’s Office is scheduled to mail out the TRIM notices at the end of August.

Friday’s order, issued after the condominium building was demolished, notes that DeSantis will “request the Florida Legislature to explore additional legislative acts as may be necessary to alleviate the taxpayers’ property tax obligations.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Friday that the death count from the condominium collapse stood at 79. At least 60 people remain missing, officials said Friday.