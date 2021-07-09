© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Local / State

Officials: 7 Penguins Die At Florida Aquarium

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press,
Jacob Wentz
Published July 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
aquarium_exterior_manta1.jpg.png
The Florida Aquarium
/

Initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but further tests are being conducted.

Officials say seven African penguins have died at The Florida Aquarium.

The Tampa facility announced Thursday that initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but a veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause.

"It’s never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador especially one as iconic as our African penguins. The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death," the facility posted on their Facebook page.

Officials at the aquarium declined an interview request from WUSF, but sent a brief statement.

“These are especially trying times for The Florida Aquarium,” it read. “We are currently putting all of our resources into the investigation and the continued care of all the animals.”

The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.

Local / StateFlorida Aquarium
The Associated Press
Jacob Wentz
Jacob Wentz is the inaugural WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for the summer of 2021.
See stories by Jacob Wentz
