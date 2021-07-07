© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Local / State

Wednesday Is Last Day of Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday

WMFE | By WMFE Staff
Published July 7, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT
Photo: Ryan Hearst
Photo: Ryan Hearst

Wednesday is the last day of Florida’s Freedom Week sales tax holiday.


It gives shoppers a sales tax break on purchases for events like tickets for concerts and movies.

Outdoor equipment like tents and fishing gear are also exempt.

Florida’s “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday is one of three sales tax holidays lawmakers approved for the year. A 7-day back to school sales tax holiday is scheduled for next month.

A disaster preparedness holiday near the start of the hurricane season gave shoppers a tax break on items including batteries, flashlights and generators.


Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Local / Statesales taxtax break
WMFE Staff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now