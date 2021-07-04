© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Local / State

$99 Million In Rental Assistance For Floridians Returned

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published July 4, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT
2020 Census California
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
/
AP
OURFlorida.com provides local governments federal money for rental assistance. Until recently smaller communities like Hernando County, were excluded.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation received $120 million in federal funding for rental assistance last year as part of the CARES Act.

About $99 million in unspent rental assistance meant to help Floridians living in affordable housing was returned to the state after the agency overseeing the program struggled to disburse the money.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation, which was established by the Florida Legislature to help develop and support affordable housing, received $120 million in federal funding for rental assistance last year as part of the CARES Act.

Florida used the money to set up a Coronavirus Relief Fund, intended to help tenants catch up on rent who live at the properties that FHFC finances and lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.

Local / Statepublic assistanceCARES Act
