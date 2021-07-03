North Miami Beach Condo Ordered To Close, Evacuate After Report Deems Building Structurally Unsafe

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered that Crestview Towers Condominium be immediately closed and evacuated Friday evening after a building inspection report found it to have unsafe structural and electrical conditions, city officials announced Friday night.

The city said the building’s residents are being evacuated in an “abundance of caution.”

The 156-unit building is the first to be closed due to unsafe structures after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside on June 24. As rescue efforts continue, 20 have been found dead and 128 are unaccounted in that incident.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.