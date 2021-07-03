© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Local / State

North Miami Beach Condo Ordered To Close, Evacuate After Report Deems Building Structurally Unsafe

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Devoun Cetoute - The Miami Herald
Published July 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
The City of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of Crestview Towers after a building inspection found it structurally unsafe in January.
The City of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of Crestview Towers after a building inspection found it structurally unsafe in January.

A building inspection report found that the condominium has unsafe structural and electrical conditions, city officials announced Friday night.

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered that Crestview Towers Condominium be immediately closed and evacuated Friday evening after a building inspection report found it to have unsafe structural and electrical conditions, city officials announced Friday night.

The city said the building’s residents are being evacuated in an “abundance of caution.”

The 156-unit building is the first to be closed due to unsafe structures after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside on June 24. As rescue efforts continue, 20 have been found dead and 128 are unaccounted in that incident.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Local / StateSurfsideSurfside Building Collapse
Devoun Cetoute - The Miami Herald
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content