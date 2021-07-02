© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Local / State

Federal Judge Blocks Ballot Initiative Contribution Limits

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published July 2, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT

A federal court ruling issued Thursday finds a new Florida law to limit donations to citizen-led ballot initiatives violates the First Amendment.

A federal court ruling issued Thursday finds a new Florida law to limit donations to citizen-led ballot initiatives violates the First Amendment.

The new law would’ve set a $3,000 limit on individual contributions to campaigns working to get state constitutional amendments on the ballot for a referendum.

U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor’s ruling finds the law violates donors’ First Amendment rights of free speech and association. Winsor writes legal precedent has established political committee contributions to ballot initiatives are a form of expression.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida filed the suit soon Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law in May.

This is the second recently-enacted state law a federal judge has temporarily blocked from taking effect this week. Late Wednesday, a U.S. District Court ordered an injunction against a new state law that would've fined social media platforms up to $250,000 per day for de-platforming political candidates.

Both laws would've taken effect Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Local / State
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now