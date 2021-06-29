Floridians Lead in Insurrection Charges

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would launch a committee to probe the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The number of federal cases against people involved in the attack currently stands at 499. Florida is the state with the highest number, at 51. According to research from the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, more than 86% were charged in part using evidence from their or someone else's social media accounts.

Five of the 51 are from Southwest Florida: Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Adam Johnson of Parrish, Daniel Lyons Scott of Bradenton, Christopher Worrell of East Naples, and Graydon Young of Englewood.

