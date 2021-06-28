Team From Tampa Bay Assisting In Surfside Rescue Efforts
Florida Task Force 3 consists of rescue personnel who are assisting in efforts at the site of the Surfside condo collapse.
Firefighters from across the greater Tampa Bay region have been deployed to Surfside to assist in rescue efforts at the site of last week's condo building collapse.
Early Saturday morning, a special operations team from Hillsborough, Tampa and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue were sent to the site of the collapse.
They are part of Task Force 3, a team of 72 workers who are specially trained in such rescue missions.
The team also includes physicians and engineers, along with K-9 units.
Those assisting in the rescue efforts left in a convoy of 24 vehicles with equipment that will also be used to house the personnel.
The deployment is expected to last seven days.