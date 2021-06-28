Team From Tampa Bay Assisting In Surfside Rescue Efforts

Courtesy: Florida Task Force 3

Firefighters from across the greater Tampa Bay region have been deployed to Surfside to assist in rescue efforts at the site of last week's condo building collapse.

Early Saturday morning, a special operations team from Hillsborough, Tampa and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue were sent to the site of the collapse.

They are part of Task Force 3, a team of 72 workers who are specially trained in such rescue missions.

The team also includes physicians and engineers, along with K-9 units.

Those assisting in the rescue efforts left in a convoy of 24 vehicles with equipment that will also be used to house the personnel.

The deployment is expected to last seven days.