Here Are Some Of The People Missing After The Surfside Condo Collapse

The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 159 people are missing, based on data collected at the reunification site at the Surfside Community Center and missing person reports. Four people have been confirmed deceased and 120 people have been accounted for, she said.

People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center at 9301 Collins Ave. or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse.

Here is a list of names of people who have been reported missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium.

The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com

PEOPLE REPORTED MISSING IN SURFSIDE CONDO COLLAPSE

Andres Levine

Moises Roldan or Rodan

Raymond & Mercedes Urgelles

Luis Sadovnic and Nicole”Nicky” Langesfeld

Linda March

Jose A Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez

Brad Cohen, Gary Cohen, Elisheva Cohen

Luis Fernando Barth, wife and 14-year-old daughter

Jay, Frankie, Anne, Nancy Kleiman

Ilan Naibryf, Deborah Berezdevin

Richard George Rovirosa, 60, & his wife Maria G. Rovirosa.

Nicole “Nicky” Langesfeld

Silvana Lopez Moreira, niece Sophia Lopez and husband Luis Pettengill

Jose A. Gonzalez and wife Maria Gonzalez

Brad Cohen, Gary Cohen, Elisheva Cohen

Luis Fernando Barth, wife and 14-year-old daughter

Ilan Naibryf, Deborah Berezdevin

Richard George Rovirosa, 60, & his wife Maria G. Rovirosa, 58

Angela, Julio and Terry Velazquez

Marina Azen

Elaine Sabino

Dick Augustine

Claudio and Maria Bonnefoy

Arnie Notkin and Myriam Caspi Notkin

Michael Altman

Judy Spiegel

Estelle Hedaya

Graci Cattarossi and daughter Stella

Edgar Gonzalez

Juan Mora Sr.

Ana Mora

Luis Andres Bermudez, 26, & his mom Ana Ortiz

Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, 69 and Claudio Obias-Bonnefoy, 85

Lorenzo (child) and dad Alfredo Leone

Cassandra Stratton

Lois Marcus

Chaya Gila bas Yehudis

Ilan Ben Ronit

Andres Galfrascoli, Fabian Nunez and daughter Sofia Nunez

Hilda Noriega

Vishal Patel and his wife Bhavna, and their 1-year-old daughter Aishani

Gil & Betty Guerra

Any information about the following people (listed by their Hebrew names), people are asked to contact Chabad of South Broward at Ohel@ohelchabad.org

Ari Ben Ita

Moshe Ben Shoshana

Moshe Ben Toba

Lein Ben Ilana

Yehuda Arie Ben Fejga Rivkah

Rut Bat Sara

Devorah Bat Clara

Chaim Ben Sara

Malka Bas Sara Rochel

Yisroel Tzvi Yosef Ben Toiba

Tzvi Doniel Ben Yehudis

Ita Bat Miriam

Leibl Ben Feigue Rivka

Myriam Notkin and husband Arnie Notkin

Miriam Bat Sara

Jay Kleinman

Frankie Kleinman

Ilan Naibryf and his mother Karen

Ilan Ben Avraham

Ilan Ben Kalman

Deborah Bat Clara

Mikael Ben Hans

Gabriela Bat Sarah

Leib Ben Shoshana

Sarah Bat Ida

Nancy Bat Sofia

Franky Ben Nancy

Deborah Bat Haia

Jay Ben Nancy

Nicole Bat Andrea

Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah

Nancy Kress Levin

Brad Cohen

Read more of the coverage from our news partner the Miami Herald here.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.