Crash That Killed 1 At Wilton Manors LGBTQ Pride Parade Was An Accident, Police Say

A truck plowed through a crowd at an LGBTQ Pride parade Saturday night, killing one person and injuring another — but the 77-year-old man behind the wheel did not intend to hurt a soul, police say.

The man was physically unable to walk in the parade, so his truck was chosen as the lead vehicle. Police say he was inching forward when he accelerated unexpectedly, hitting two pedestrians.

The driver knew both men who were hit. All three were members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

