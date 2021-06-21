© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Crash That Killed 1 At Wilton Manors LGBTQ Pride Parade Was An Accident, Police Say

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Susannah Bryan,
Austen Erblat
Published June 21, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT
Mourners embrace before a vigil ceremony to honor the person killed during Saturday’s LGBTQ Pride parade in Wilton Manors at Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.
Mourners embrace before a vigil ceremony to honor the person killed during Saturday’s LGBTQ Pride parade in Wilton Manors at Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

A truck plowed through a crowd at an LGBTQ Pride parade Saturday night, killing one person and injuring another — but the 77-year-old man behind the wheel did not intend to hurt a soul, police say.

The man was physically unable to walk in the parade, so his truck was chosen as the lead vehicle. Police say he was inching forward when he accelerated unexpectedly, hitting two pedestrians.

The driver knew both men who were hit. All three were members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

Read more from our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Local / StateFlorida Pride
Susannah Bryan
Austen Erblat
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now