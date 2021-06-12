Tampa Bay Times Wins 13th Pulitzer, 3rd For Local Reporting

The Tampa Bay Times has won its 13th Pulitzer Prize.

Reporters Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi earned the Local Reporting award for “Targeted,” a yearlong investigation into how the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office uses computer modeling to identify and track people believed to be future crime suspects.

The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020.

The award marks the third time the Times has won the Pulitzer Prize in the Local Reporting category.

