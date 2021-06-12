© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Tampa Bay Times Wins 13th Pulitzer, 3rd For Local Reporting

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published June 12, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
Times 6-12-2021-1.jpg
Tampa Bay Times e-newspaper from June 12, 2021
Tampa Bay Times chairman and CEO Paul Tash, left, celebrates the award with Executive Editor Mark Katches, reporters Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi, and former Deputy Editor of Investigations Adam Playford in this screengrab from Saturday's e-newspaper.

Times earned the Local Reporting award for “Targeted,” a yearlong investigation into how the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office uses computer modeling to identify and track people believed to be future crime suspects.

The Tampa Bay Times has won its 13th Pulitzer Prize.

Reporters Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi earned the Local Reporting award for “Targeted,” a yearlong investigation into how the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office uses computer modeling to identify and track people believed to be future crime suspects.

The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020.

The award marks the third time the Times has won the Pulitzer Prize in the Local Reporting category.

The Associated Press
