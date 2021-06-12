© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Talks Unsuccessful In Cruise Ship Fight

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
Carnival cruise ship docked at the Port of Tampa
Delaney Brown
/
WUSF Public Media
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said last week that an impasse had been declared, but talks were held this week on Thursday and Friday, according to a court docket.

The lawsuit focuses heavily on a “conditional sailing order” that the CDC initially issued in October with a phased approach to resuming cruise-ship operations.

Settlement talks have ended in the legal battle between Florida and the federal government about restrictions on the cruise-ship industry.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli, who has served as a mediator, said in a court filing Friday that a settlement conference was unsuccessful.

“Despite the … good faith and concerted efforts, the settlement discussions have concluded and the parties have reached an impasse,” the filing said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said last week that an impasse had been declared, but talks were held this week on Thursday and Friday, according to a court docket.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday also held a hearing Thursday in Florida’s request for a preliminary injunction to block restrictions that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed on the cruise industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merryday had not ruled as of early Friday evening, according to the docket. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, backed by DeSantis, filed the lawsuit in April challenging restrictions that idled the industry after outbreaks aboard ships early in the pandemic in 2020.

The lawsuit focuses heavily on a “conditional sailing order” that the CDC initially issued in October with a phased approach to resuming cruise-ship operations.

The CDC has made several updates to the guidelines and said in a Monday filing that it expects cruises to resume by mid-summer.

Tags

Local / StateCruise LinesCOVID-19Port Tampa Bay
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content