Local / State

Exhibit, Ceremony Mark 5th Anniversary Of Pulse Massacre

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published June 12, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
Pulse Nightclub memorial
John Raoux
/
The Associated Press
A visitor looks over a display with the photos and names of the 49 victims that died at the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site.

Forty-nine people were massacred five years ago when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony today on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

The Associated Press
