Local / State

U.S. Senate Passes Bill That Would Make Pulse Nightclub A National Memorial

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Talia Blake
Published June 11, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT
The U.S Senate has approved legislation that would designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.
Paola Chinchilla
/
WMFE

The U.S Senate has approved legislation that would designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial. The vote comes five years after the mass shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill in May, after it was introduced by central Florida Representatives Darren Soto, Val Demings, and Stephanie Murphy.

Under the bill, the site of the Pulse nightclub will be designated as the“National Pulse Memorial.” The site will not become part of the National Park system, nor can federal funds be used to support its upkeep.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden.

Events are scheduled this week throughout central Florida memorializing the lives lost in the mass shooting on June 12th, 2016.

Talia Blake
