© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

'Keep Dancing Orlando': A Pulse Survivor And The SWAT Officer Who Saved Him Catch Up

WMFE | By Abe Aboraya
Published June 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
Pulse survivor Orlando Torres, left, reconnected with former Orlando SWAT officer Timothy Stanley. Stanley helped rescue Torres from the bathroom after the gunman was killed. (Matthew Peddie, WMFE)
Pulse survivor Orlando Torres, left, reconnected with former Orlando SWAT officer Timothy Stanley. Stanley helped rescue Torres from the bathroom after the gunman was killed. (Matthew Peddie, WMFE)

Pulse survivor Orlando Torres reconnects with Timothy Stanley, the former Orlando SWAT officer who saved him.

Orlando Torres spent nearly three hours inside a bathroom at Pulse nightclub desperately trying not to attract the attention of the gunman.

SWAT Officer Timothy Stanley and his partner James Parker rescued Torres after the gunman was killed by police five years ago. But the two didn’t reconnect until a fashion show in November of 2016.

That’s when Torres recognized the voice of the officers who had saved him. So he shouted “soldier!” to get their attention – the very thing James Parker had yelled at him during the rescue.

“And as soon as he said that, I said James (Parker), that’s what you were screaming in the bathroom,” Stanley recalled.  “Crazy.”

IMG_3914.jpg

From left to right: James Parker, Orlando Torres and Timothy Stanley.

When police punched a hole in the wall, it broke a water line and the bathroom where Orlando Torres was hiding began flooding with water. But Torres couldn’t move because his body was numb from lying still for three hours.

“They were trying to motivate me by saying ‘soldier, soldier, push yourself up,'” Torres said. “I remember those words clearly. I’m like ‘No, I can’t, I can’t,’ and so they grabbed my right arm and pulled me up from the floor.”

IMG_1094-743x495.jpg


Stanley said that in reality, his partner James Parker wasn’t calling Torres soldier to motivate him. The event was so traumatic that Parker, an Army veteran, clicked back into his military training.

For Torres, being able to thank the people who rescued him was very touching. “You just don’t know what to say,” Torres said. “I’m already feeling emotional just thinking about that.”

Because the FBI was investigating the Pulse nightclub shooting, police officers and victims weren’t allowed to talk to each other. Stanley said meeting Torres at the fashion show was a turning point for the mental health of some officers struggling after Pulse.

“In our profession, they like to hide it,” Stanley said. “Like they want to be all macho and stuff like that. But it will destroy lives. I always talk about take care of our own. Getting together with the victims, that was the first time. We’ve never done that before. We did the fashion show and I will tell you, it saved a lot of the officers’ lives. Their mindset that we circled back, met Orlando and a lot of other people that we rescued, it was closure. For everybody.”

IMG_3915
/
/

Five years later, Stanley is retired from the Orlando Police Department. He now works for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, doing training across the state on how to respond to mass shootings.

IMG_1104
/


Torres drives for a rideshare company. He often wears a hat emblazoned with the words Pulse Survivor. He says when people find out that he’s a Pulse survivor, he gives them a simple piece of advice: Know your exits. But five years later, Torres still goes out to nightclubs.

“People say ‘how do you do that?’ knowing what you’ve been through,” Torres said. “I tell people that our motto here in Orlando is ‘keep dancing, Orlando.” Because if you don’t, they win.”

Torres and Stanley spoke at WMFE studios. See below for a condensed version of that interview.

Tune to Intersection Thursday at 12 noon and 9pm to hear the full interview with Tim Stanley and Orlando Torres


Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

IMG_1090
/
/

Tags

Local / StatePulsePulse nightclubpulse shootingPulse anniversary
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content