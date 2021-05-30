© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Police: 2 Dead, More Than 20 Injured In Florida Banquet Hall Shooting

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
Woman talking with reporters
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
Angelica Green talks with the news media near the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. Green said her son and nephew were injured in the shooting.

A police official says three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside.

Police in Hialeah say two people have died and 20 to 25 people have been injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall.

News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

A police official says three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Two people died at the scene. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Tags

Local / Statemass shootings
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now