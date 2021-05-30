© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State
Fired Florida Employee Receives Whistleblower Status

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT
Rebekah Jones oversaw the statewide dashboard for COVID-19 data. She was fired for insubordination and has started her own dashboard reporting more data than the state.
Rebekah Jones oversaw the statewide dashboard for COVID-19 data. She was fired for insubordination and has started her own dashboard reporting more data than the state.

A former Florida Department of Health employee is getting whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating the agency's policy about communicating with the media.

Rebekah Jones had raised questions about Florida's COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data's curator.

State officials said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times, according to state records.

The Miami Herald reported that the Office of the Inspector General told her attorneys on Friday that the information she disclosed meets the criteria for whistleblower status.

