10 Cuban Migrants Missing In Boat Tragedy Off Key West

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Friday for 10 missing people who went into the water after their boat capsized on its way from Cuba to the United States.

Two people have been found dead so far, and the Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon who were all on board the doomed vessel.

Meanwhile, loved ones of the migrants in both South Florida and in Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, from where the vessel left Sunday, are clinging to the slim hope that they are still alive.

“The families are going crazy,” said Raul Capote, 35, who moved to Miami from Mariel 15 years ago. “It’s a big community around here. A lot of people here know the people who were in the boat. We are a lot like family.”

