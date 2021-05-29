© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

10 Cuban Migrants Missing In Boat Tragedy Off Key West

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Goodhue & Adriana Brasileiro - Miami Herald
Published May 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT
A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat approaches people in the water about 16 miles south of Key West Thursday, May 27, 2021. Two people died when a boat flipped over the night before. The Coast Guard rescued eight people, but 10 people remained missing. The people are Cubans who were attempting to migrate to the United States.
A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat approaches people in the water about 16 miles south of Key West Thursday, May 27, 2021. Two people died when a boat flipped over the night before. The Coast Guard rescued eight people, but 10 people remained missing. The people are Cubans who were attempting to migrate to the United States.

Two people have been found dead so far, and the Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon who were all on board the doomed vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Friday for 10 missing people who went into the water after their boat capsized on its way from Cuba to the United States.

Two people have been found dead so far, and the Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon who were all on board the doomed vessel.

Meanwhile, loved ones of the migrants in both South Florida and in Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, from where the vessel left Sunday, are clinging to the slim hope that they are still alive.

“The families are going crazy,” said Raul Capote, 35, who moved to Miami from Mariel 15 years ago. “It’s a big community around here. A lot of people here know the people who were in the boat. We are a lot like family.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Local / StaterefugeeCuba
David Goodhue & Adriana Brasileiro - Miami Herald
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now