Florida Reports 2,307 New Coronavirus Cases As Positivity Rate Stays Under 5 Percent

Daily cases of coronavirus declined on Friday, continuing a downward trend as the positivity rate for new cases remained below 5% for the 12th consecutive day.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,307 new cases and 96 deaths from COVID-19 since Thursday's report.

Five deaths were reported in Hillsborough County, five in Polk and four in Hernando.

Hospitalizations are also down, with 2,198 people being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

More than 102,000 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine were injected statewide since Thursday, bringing the total number of people vaccinated in Florida to 9,916,161, with 7,874,202 having completed the full series of doses.

State Totals (as of Friday, May 21)

· Positive Tests – 2,304,860 | Deaths – 37,172

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 2,371 | Deaths – 96

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 533 | Deaths – 12

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 61,461 | Positivity Rate – 4.55%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· May 21: 2,371/96

· May 20: 2,893/77

· May 19: 2,811/45

· May 18: 2,805/97

· May 17: 1,976/59

· May 16: 2,482/22

· May 15: 3,319/57

· May 14: 3,590/71

· May 13: 4,064/50

· May 12: 3,184/51

· May 11: 3,263/49

· May 10: 2,296/53

· May 9: 3,321/33

· May 8: 3,977/66