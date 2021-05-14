© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Coronavirus Positivity Rate Nears 4%, Declines For Third Straight Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published May 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
A total of 36,000 Florida residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 as of Friday, state health officials reported.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida fell to 4.15% Friday, down from around 6% earlier this month out of 104,141 tests received.

This is the third consecutive day the positivity rate dropped, and the percentage is the lowest since Oct. 24, when it was 3.68%.

The Florida Department of Health recorded 3,590 cases on Friday, along with 71 deaths — 10 in the greater Tampa Bay region. This brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,286,203.

Hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 have fallen by about 500 since the beginning of May. As of Friday there were 2,569 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

More than 9.4 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With a population of 21 million, that amounts to almost 44%.

In Sarasota County, 56% of people are vaccinated. In Hillsborough, 40% have received the vaccine. Pinellas County has vaccinated 46% of residents, 35% in Polk and 42% in Manatee.

State Totals (as of Friday, May 14)

· Positive Tests – 2,286,203 | Deaths – 36,719

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 3,590 | Deaths – 71

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 794 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 104,141 | Positivity Rate – 4.15%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· May 14: 3,590/71
· May 13: 4,064/50
· May 12: 3,184/51
· May 11: 3,263/49
· May 10: 2,296/53
· May 9: 3,321/33
· May 8: 3,977/66
· May 7: 4,165/89
· May 6: 4,504/73
· May 5: 4,394/82
· May 4: 3,682/93
· May 3: 3,075/41
· May 2: 3,841/31
· May 1: 5,419/79

Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
