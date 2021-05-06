© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nova Southeastern Reverses Vaccine Mandate In Wake Of New Law

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published May 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
Nova Southeastern Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clearwater
The university has nine locations, including the Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clearwater.

The university dropped the requirement after the signing of a new law that bans businesses, schools and governments from mandating proof of vaccinations.

Nova Southeastern University said Wednesday it was no longer mandating that students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccination before fall classes.

The reversal of the vaccine requirement announced April 1 comes in the wake of a new Florida law that will not permit businesses, schools and governments to require proof of vaccinations.

“NSU always follows the letter and spirit of the law and we must do that as the law goes into effect on July 1, 2021,” university president and CEO George L. Hanbury II wrote in a post on the school’s website.

Hanbury wrote that the school is promoting a voluntary vaccination program called NSU Vax Max. The goal is to get every on-campus student vaccinated, but the university has set a threshold of 80 percent before returning “to normalcy,” he wrote. Disclosure of vaccinations is voluntary.

The university has nine locations, including the Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clearwater. In addition the school has campuses in Davie, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens and Puerto Rico. The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Local / StateCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineCoronavirusNova Southeastern UniversityCollegesUniversities
Rick Mayer
See stories by Rick Mayer
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content