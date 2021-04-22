Florida Reports 6,684 New Coronavirus Cases, 84 Deaths Thursday

Florida reported 6,694 new cases of coronavirus and 84 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, as Hillsborough County saw a jump of 632 cases in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The Florida Department of Health said new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region totaled 1,591.

Statewide, 2,191,103 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and 35,378 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time dipped to a three-week low at 6.19% Wednesday. That came on 130,104 tests — about 29,000 more than the daily average for the last two weeks.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 22)

Positive Tests – 2,191,103

Deaths – 35,378

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,684 | Deaths – 84

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,591 | Deaths – 11

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 130,104 | Positivity Rate – 6.19%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: