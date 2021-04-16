© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

St. Petersburg City Council Wants Clarity On Rays Before Trop Plans Proceed

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published April 16, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT
Tropicana_field_from_air.JPG

The City Council approved a resolution asking Mayor Rick Kriseman to delay bringing a final selection for approval until the future of the Rays is determined.

The St. Petersburg City Council on Thursday said it’s time to slow down redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site – and see what owners of the Tampa Bay Rays plan to do.

After hearing a short presentation from team owners for the first time since the development finalists were identified, the council unanimously passed a resolution asking Mayor Rick Kriseman to include the Rays in the site selection process.

Specifically, it asks that Kriseman delay bringing a final selection to the council for approval until the future of the Rays is determined.

Kriseman already has picked four finalists for the project and has said he could make his choice next month. He told the Tampa Bay Times he plans to stick with his timeline, which would see an agreement finalized before he leaves office in December.

Councilmember Darden Rice, who is a candidate for Mayor, said making a selection before then is unfair to the team.

“The Rays deserve the opportunity to be heard. And the city deserves the opportunity to see what we can work out with them,” Rice said. “And frankly, the developers who have already submitted proposals for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field, deserve some clarity about what's really happening.”

The Rays have a lease on the property that expires in 2027 and the team has yet to announce where it wants to go. The aging Tropicana Field stadium is not an option, and after efforts to build a stadium in Tampa failed, the team has pitched a plan to share the team with the city of Montreal.

Rays President Matt Silverman spoke to the council, saying the long-simmering debate over the team needs to come first.

“We believe we need to figure out the future of baseball on this site before deciding upon a developer or development plan,” he said. “That is how the Trop site can be developed as swiftly as possible. And with certainty.”

The four proposals to redevelop the 80-plus acre site in downtown St. Petersburg were touted during public meetings last week. Each one includes a vision with and without a Major League Baseball stadium.

Tags

Local / StateTropicana FieldTampa Bay Raysst petersburg city councilMayor Rick Kriseman
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content