Politics / Issues

Hillsborough County Could Pursue Legal Action Over Piney Point Leak

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published April 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
Aerial view of Piney Point
Sarah Gledhill
/

"Someone should be held responsible," Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White said.

There’s no price tag yet for damage caused by the Piney Point retention pond leak. But Hillsborough County commissioners are getting ready for a legal fight.

The former phosphate plant and its contaminated retention ponds are about two miles from the Hillsborough County line.

Commissioner Stacy White says millions of gallons of wastewater pouring into Tampa Bay could be devastating for the county's commercial and recreational fishers, and ecotourism.

“Someone should be held responsible for that up to and including financial compensation for those that have been adversely impacted," White said at a county commission meeting on Wednesday. He told county attorneys to "stand ready and stand by" for possible lawsuits.

State officials have said HRK Holdings, which owns Piney Point, will be held responsible.

The company was unable to pay for cleanup of a similar leak at Piney Point in 2011, and it filed for bankruptcy.

Tags

Politics / IssuesPiney PointHillsborough CountyStacy WhiteHRK Holdingsmanatee countyphosphate
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
