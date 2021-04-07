© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

About HRK Holdings, The Owner Of Troubled Piney Point

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published April 7, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT
View of Piney Point
Manatee County Public Safety
/

HRK Holdings purchased the Piney Point land in 2006 but filed for bankruptcy in 2011 after about 170 million gallons of toxic water spilled into Tampa Bay.

State leaders have vowed to hold the owners of Piney Point accountable for leaks at the former phosphate plant.

But HRK Holdings has a spotty environmental and financial record.

HRK Holdings purchased the land from the state in 2006. It had been under state ownership since the previous owner went bankrupt in 2001.

HRK promised to clean up Piney Point when it bought the site from the state. Instead, it allowed Port Manatee to dump dredging waste into one of the three retention ponds.

An investigation by the Bradenton Herald found that HRK knew about a tear in the pond’s plastic lining in 2011. But the company never told county officials, and about 170 million gallons of toxic water spilled into Tampa Bay.

HRK filed for bankruptcy after the 2011 spill, saying it couldn’t afford to pay cleanup costs.

The company’s principal owner is William “Mickey” F. Harley III, a Wall Street investor whose other ventures include a Hooters franchise, a uranium mine in Namibia, and a medical marijuana business.

In September, HRK site manager Jeff Barath warned Manatee County commissioners that the ponds were reaching capacity. On April 1, sleep deprived and close to tears, he appeared before commissioners again to tell them about the breach.

“This is my community too,” Barath said. “We are doing everything possible to prevent a true catastrophe.”

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
