© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis' Vaccine Passport Ban Confounds Cruise Lines' Reopening Plans

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published April 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
cruise_ship.jpg

Proof of vaccinations for crew and passengers is now a requirement in most cruise lines' safety plans. Mandatory vaccinations on cruise ships also aligns with federally recommended protocols.

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to provide vaccination documents could effectively keep Florida's cruise industry from reopening.

DeSantis signed the order banning businesses from requiring vaccination "passports" — documents that prove a person has been vaccinated.

However, proof of vaccinations for crew and passengers is now a requirement included in most cruise lines' safety plans.

Mandatory vaccinations on cruise ships also aligns with safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Maritime Commission.

”We believe that through a combination of 100% mandatory vaccinations for guests and crew and science-backed public health measures as developed by the Healthy Sail Panel ... we can create a safe, ‘bubble-like’ environment for guests and crew," Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, wrote in a letter to the CDC on Monday.

Read more from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.

Tags

Local / StateCOVID-19Coronaviruscruise shipsCruise LinesGov. Ron DeSantiscovid-19 vaccineCoronavirus Vaccine
WLRN
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content