Miami Beach Police Use Pepper Balls, SWAT Teams To Enforce Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach police used pepper-spray balls and SWAT teams Saturday night to enforce an emergency 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

City officials say large, out-of-control spring break crowds have crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets.

NPR reports that police say they arrested "at least a dozen" people for violating the state of emergency on Saturday night. It's actually fewer arrests than last week, when officers detained nearly 100 people while breaking up spring break crowds.

A countywide midnight curfew is already in place due to COVID-19.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he understands businesses need to make money but safety comes first.

"The commission is going to meet to see what else we need to do because frankly, we don't want to have a meeting in the wake of a terrible incident," he said.

The commission is scheduled to hold a emergency meeting Sunday at 3 p.m.

Police Chief Richard Clements did not immediately respond to a request from the Miami Herald for comment about why police fired pepper balls into what appeared to be non-violent crowds.

Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours.

It’s unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect, but Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told the Herald that he recommends keeping it in place through April 12, or the end of spring break.