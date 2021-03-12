© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Daily Amtrak Service Returns To Tampa And Lakeland In June

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST
Amtrak passengers boarding a train
Chuck Gomez/Amtrak
/
Amtrak requires passengers to wear face coverings while on board. The company scaled back service during the pandemic but will resume daily trips to and from Florida June 7.

The pandemic forced the company to reduce routes and furlough workers last year.

Amtrak’s Silver Star train will once again operate seven days week, the company said on Thursday.

Just like the airline industry, Amtrak has contended with thumping financial losses from the pandemic—ridership dropped 95% in March 2020 alone.

1,200 workers were furloughed, and the company pruned its long-distance routes. The Tampa-to-New York Silver Star and the Miami-to-New York Silver Meteor were cut to three days a week. The Sanford-to-Lorton, Virginia Auto Train continued to operate daily.

Daily service will resume on the Star and Meteor June 7, thanks to about $1.5 billion in Amtrak funding included in the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed into law Thursday.

“Offering daily long-distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. “Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we’d like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and helping us recall furloughed employees.”

110,309 people traveled by train to and from Tampa’s Union Station in 2019, according to Amtrak data. The Lakeland station served 19,186 passengers that year.

Despite the service restoration, Flynn warned in a recent CNBC interview that ridership will stay below pre-pandemic levels for a while longer. “We're anticipating a run rate of about 35, 36% of normal ridership [during the summer months] and then hopefully growing into calendar fourth quarter and into 2022,” he said.

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
