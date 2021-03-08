© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Airports Ask For More Federal Money As Passenger Numbers Slump

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published January 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST
Tampa International Airport
The number of passengers flying in and out Tampa International Airport in 2020 was the lowest in almost 30 years, according to data compiled by the Tampa Bay Times. There were also fewer flyers at airports in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

Airports cover their operating costs with passenger fees and revenue from shops and restaurants.

But the pandemic slump in travel led Tampa International Airport to cut its budget by about $9 million last year. Food service companies laid off hundreds of workers. That came even though Tampa received about $80 million from the federal CARES Act and more money from the stimulus package approved by Congress just before Christmas.

The Airports Council International-North America says U.S. airports are on track to lose $23 billion by March, as passenger numbers stay below pre-pandemic levels. Additional federal cash could be part of the Biden Administration's economic recovery plan, which will be unveiled in February.

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
