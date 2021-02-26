© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Nears 5%, Lowest in Four Months

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard
Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health's daily coronavirus dashboard shows more than 31,000 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases hasn't been this low since late October.

According to Friday's daily report from the Florida Department of Health, 5.18% of those who received a test for coronavirus came away with a positive result for the first time. At the same time, hospitalizations continue declining statewide.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases hasn't been this low since October 25, when it was 4.71%.

The state said also 3,864 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis, down 93 since Thursday and off more than 10% since last Friday.

The deaths of 144 people from complications associated with COVID-19 were reported since Thursday. That includes 25 people in the greater Tampa Bay area, with nine deaths recorded in Manatee County.

The state said 5,922 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday's report, bringing the total to 1,898,223.

State Totals (as of Friday, Feb. 26):

  • Positive Tests – 1,898,223
  • Deaths – 31,162

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,922 | Deaths – 144
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,117 | Deaths - 25

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 136,134 | Positivity Rate – 5.18%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118

