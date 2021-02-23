Dunnellon Couple, Indicted In Capitol Attack Conspiracy, Denied Release

A federal terrorism charge is among the four counts against a Dunnellon couple accused of conspiring with other Oath Keepers in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Because of that, a federal magistrate on Monday ordered them held until trial as a danger to the community.

Kelly Meggs is shown in this photo from the Marion County Jail..

Kelly Meggs and his wife, Connie, appeared in federal court in Ocala wearing jail stripes, cloth masks, shackles and orange slides.

On Jan. 6, images show their group in military-style uniforms, helmets, goggles and patches as they march in single file, hand to shoulder up the steps of the Capitol.

A federal prosecutor detailed evidence of coordination, plans for an armed strike force on standby, and Kelly Meggs’ role as Florida leader of the extremist group.

Christine Bird, attorney for Connie Meggs, said after the hearing that she isn’t what you’d consider a terrorist.

Her role was minor, the lawyer said, and the government approach will stoke conspiracies.

“Why add fuel to the fire here?,” she said after the hearing. “I don’t think … I think eventually that everybody will be punished for their role in it. But the punishment should be appropriate for whatever that individual did.”

She plans to appeal the ruling.

