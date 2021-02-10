© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Manatee County Commission Negotiating Ouster of Administrator

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner,
Mary Shedden
Published February 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST
Cheri Coryea 05-2020.PNG
Manatee County Government
Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea

Cheri Coryea's job as County Administrator came into question in November, as soon as three newly elected commissioners came on board.

Manatee County commissioners are trying to figure out how to remove the county administrator and are ready to name a potential temporary replacement.

The board of commissioners was going to vote on firing administrator Cheri Coryea next week. Instead, they decided on Tuesday to push that debate back to Feb. 23.

Coryea is a longtime Manatee County employee who was named administrator in 2019. Her job came into question in November, as soon as three newly elected commissioners came on board.

Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge proposed the board terminate Coryea without cause, citing a need for a "shift in culture."

While Van Ostenbridge had support from two board members at the November meeting, there was pushback from other commissioners questioning the sudden move.

The delay announced Tuesday should give the county the chance to negotiate a severance deal with Coryea's attorney. The agreement would mean they would not have to fire her.

At the same time, the board voted unanimously to begin negotiating with former Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines to serve as acting county administrator.

The board will have to vote on any deal they reach with Hines.

Tags

Local / Statemanatee county commission
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida’s west coast.
See stories by Mary Shedden
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content