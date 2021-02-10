Manatee County Commission Negotiating Ouster of Administrator

Manatee County commissioners are trying to figure out how to remove the county administrator and are ready to name a potential temporary replacement.

The board of commissioners was going to vote on firing administrator Cheri Coryea next week. Instead, they decided on Tuesday to push that debate back to Feb. 23.

Coryea is a longtime Manatee County employee who was named administrator in 2019. Her job came into question in November, as soon as three newly elected commissioners came on board.

Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge proposed the board terminate Coryea without cause, citing a need for a "shift in culture."

While Van Ostenbridge had support from two board members at the November meeting, there was pushback from other commissioners questioning the sudden move.

The delay announced Tuesday should give the county the chance to negotiate a severance deal with Coryea's attorney. The agreement would mean they would not have to fire her.

At the same time, the board voted unanimously to begin negotiating with former Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines to serve as acting county administrator.

The board will have to vote on any deal they reach with Hines.

