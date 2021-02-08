© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State
SB55_Primary_City_Date_RGB.jpg
Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

They’re Going To Disney World! Bucs' Brady, Gronkowski To Visit Magic Kingdom After Super Bowl Win

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By By Danielle Prieur
Published February 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST
DisneyMagicKingdom_DisneyParkBlogsWMFE_020821.jpg
Disney Parks Blog

The Super Bowl parade at Disney is off this year because of the pandemic, but two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star players are still planning on visiting Mickey.

The Tampa Bay Bucs won’t parade down Main Street, U.S.A. Monday, but long-time teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had this to say in an ad after their win.

“Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski you and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just the won the Super Bowl. What are you going to do next? We’re going to Disney World!”

Who’s Next? | Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are “Going To Walt Disney World!”

The commercial is a tradition that dates back to the 1987 Super Bowl. New York Giants’ Phil Simms repeated the famous lines following his team’s victory that year.

Gronkowski will visit Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Monday while Brady will tour the Orlando theme park in the coming months.

Cinderella’s Castle lit up in the Bucs’ colors and in blue on Sunday night to honor healthcare heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19.

By Danielle Prieur
