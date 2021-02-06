St. Petersburg Mayor Calls Out 50 Cent For Super Bowl Party

A concert hosted by rapper 50 Cent in St. Petersburg Friday night may be investigated for its possible violation of local COVID-19 safety rules.

Mayor Rick Kriseman on Twitter called the event "stupid" and shared a story TMZ published about the concert held in a private airplane hanger at Albert Whitted Airport.

“This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It's not safe or smart. It's stupid,” Kriseman said Saturday. “We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

50 Cent Hosts Wild Super Bowl Party in St. Petersburg https://t.co/7HuUk3V3LA — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2021

TMZ reported that tickets for the concert that included Tampa’s DJ Fresh cost between $85 to $7,000. Guests were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, but pictures TMZ published show few masks and people close together. The entertainment website also reported a second party was scheduled to take place Saturday night.

While local officials have discouraged large events like these, the private parties have continued despite the pandemic. In addition to the 50 Cent concert, TMZ also reported about parties Thursday and Friday night at the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel on Courtney Campbell Parkway.

Law enforcement officers are among those criticizing how Super Bowl and local officials are allowing these events to take place as the number of cases of coronavirus continue to be a serious public health concern.

The Tampa Police Benevolent Association issued an open letter criticizing the NFL and Super Bowl officials for what they say is irresponsible and “putting dollars over officer lives and safety.”

In addition to sanctioned events requiring officers to patrol, the group also points to 90 unofficial events, featuring celebrities and entertainers. It’s been exasperated by having the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game, the letter said.

“We are not sure what message it sends when you ask our officers to do even more in this pandemic when they are already maxed out covering events that have been in the works for over a year,” the letter said. “To be clear we recognize that our management have their hands tied and are doing the best they can to make sure we stay safe. Weren’t we just asking people to cancel or limit their Thanksgiving and Holiday celebrations less than a month ago?”

