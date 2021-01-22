Feeding Tampa Bay Teams Up With NFL To Tackle Hunger

Feeding Tampa Bay is collaborating with the NFL Foundation as part of its “Huddle to Tackle Hunger” program.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse for people already struggling, the organization has been a source of hunger relief. Feeding Tampa Bay serves 10 counties in the Tampa Bay area.

“In those counties before the pandemic, there were about 650,000 food insecure,” Shannon Hannon-Oliviero, the External Affairs Officer at Feeding Tampa Bay, said. “Due to the pandemic, we're up to over a million. So there are a lot of people struggling with food insecurity that are really looking for help during these times.”

"The past year has been unlike any other and we want to assist those who have been greatly impacted by the ongoing pandemic,” Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for the NFL, said in a press release.

The NFL Foundation announced Tuesday that it’s donating $250,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay to help support local restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic.

Oliviero said the donation would help the restaurants prepare three-course meals that will be distributed to neighbors in need.

“Much like our program, Trinity Cafe, we have our own executive chef who has the template for the meals that we produce and send out into the community. Those restaurants are going to be paid to lean in with us and produce more meals as well.”

The NFL and Feeding Tampa Bay are also hosting a volunteer-based contest, which will give people a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LV while also helping out their local community.

The @NFL is teaming up with us in the fight against hunger! Sign up to volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay between now and February 3rd for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7th!



Learn More: https://t.co/YBXH40lujT #HuddleToTackleHunger pic.twitter.com/0v490ekW8o — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) January 19, 2021

Individuals who sign up for a volunteer shift with Feeding Tampa Bay will be entered into a drawing to win the tickets.

“We're very fortunate that people stand with us every single day. But we need that to continue. And we need to keep that top of mind for everyone in our community and really across our nation.” Oliviero said. “We're super fortunate that the NFL recognizes that and is coming with us as a partner as well.”

To be eligible to win, you must be 16 years of age or older and register online at Feeding Tampa Bay’s website before February 3.