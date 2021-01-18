© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Bautista Offers Reward For 'Trump'-Carved Manatee

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST
Dave Bautista speaking at a news conference
GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKR
A video of a manatee with "Trump" etched onto its back recently went viral.

A video of a manatee with "Trump" etched onto its back recently went viral, and now the actor is offering an award to anyone who can identify the person that did it.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Dave Bautista is offering a $20,000 reward to catch whoever etched "Trump" into a Florida manatee's back.

The story went viral after a video emerged of the gentle sea cow with the word "TRUMP" scraped in algae on its back.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating after the manatee was spotted in the Homosassa River in Citrus County.

Bautista, a Tampa native, offered the reward on Twitter, saying, "And I promise, there will be bonuses to that reward!"

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured.

Associated Press
