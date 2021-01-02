Longtime State Attorney Bernie McCabe Has Died

Bernie McCabe, the longtime state attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties, has died.

McCabe, 73, who served as the chief prosecutor for the Sixth Judicial Circuit for decades, died on Friday.

McCabe started serving in the office soon after graduating from Stetson University College of Law in 1972. He eventually became division director, executive assistant state attorney, chief assistant state attorney and finally state attorney in 1992. He was most recently reelected to the position in November.

Though a cause of death was not released, McCabe had reportedly been in poor health for some time.

Chief Judge Anthony Rondolino appointed Bruce Bartlett as acting state attorney. Bartlett had served as chief assistant state attorney under McCabe for years.

It was not immediately clear whether a special election would be needed to determine McCabe's permanent replacement.

On Saturday, several politicians and county leaders responded to McCabe’s passing.

Chris Sprowls, The speaker of the Florida House of Representatives called McCabe a mentor.

My statement on the passing of my mentor and friend State Attorney Bernie McCabe. pic.twitter.com/w1giPE2phf — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) January 2, 2021

Law enforcement officials from the Clearwater Police Department and the Pasco Sheriff's Office also responded.