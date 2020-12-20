© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Florida Launches Investigation Into Hacking Of Its Servers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST
Computer Keyboard
Wikimedia Commons

Two Florida officials said foreign hackers apparently infiltrated systems for the Agency for Health Care Administration and other agencies.

Florida officials are acknowledging that state servers appear to have been compromised by overseas hackers who gained entry by imbedding malicious code into networking software.

Two Florida officials said Friday that the hackers apparently infiltrated systems for the Agency for Health Care Administration and other agencies.

The officials have knowledge of the matter but were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

They say it's unclear what information the hackers may have taken.

Software from Texas-based SolarWinds has been at the center of global worries over a spate of hackings into computer systems operated by government agencies and companies.

The intruders apparently exploited vulnerabilities in the software.

Local / State
Associated Press
