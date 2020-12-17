© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Death Spike In Pinellas County As Florida Reports 13,148 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published December 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST
The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard shows more than 1.16 million people statewide have tested positive for coronavirus.
Florida Department of Health
Florida Department of Health daily COVID-19 dashboard

A large leap in COVID-19 cases in the greater Tampa Bay region was reported Thursday — the second most in a single day.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,148 people tested positive for the coronavirus since a day earlier. It's the third largest number of cases in a single day.

The peak daily total was July 12, when 15,300 cases were reported.

The greater Tampa Bay region also saw a significant rise — 2,592 people testing positive — trailing only June 27, when 2,854 cases were reported.

Pinellas County saw a surge in cases with 554, and deaths with 24. That's also the second highest daily deaths in Pinellas, behind July 14, when the deaths of 26 people were recorded. Hillsborough County reported 741 new cases and four deaths.

Across Florida, the deaths of 104 people from complications relating to COVID-19 were recorded Thursday, although those deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier. That number includes the deaths of 42 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state’s death toll now stands at 20,594, while the number of coronavirus cases is 1,168,483.

The first-time positivity rate statewide Wednesday was 8.84%, with more than 162,000 tests reported. The positivity rate topped nine percent the previous two days.

The number of tests reported Wednesday is about 34,000 more than the daily average for the last two weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, 5,132 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 24 from a day earlier. Hospitalizations were also down slightly in the Tampa Bay area.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Dec. 17):

  • Positive Tests – 1,168,483
  • Deaths – 20,594

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 13,148 | Deaths - 104
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,592 | Deaths - 42

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 169,326 tests | Positivity Rate – 8.84%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89
  • Dec. 8: 7,985/98
  • Dec. 7: 7,711/106
  • Dec. 6: 8,436/96
  • Dec. 5: 10,431/91
  • Dec. 4: 10,177/124

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):

Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan

