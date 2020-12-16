Northwest Hillsborough Under Boil Water Notice After Water Main Break

UPDATE: The boil-water notice was rescinded on Thursday

Residents in northwest Hillsborough County remain under a boil water notice following a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County officials, the break occurred just after 4 p.m. after a contractor damaged a 24-inch water main line while performing modifications near the Fawn Ridge Water Treatment Plant in the Citrus Park area.

Water service was shut down for about three hours, officials say.

The boil water notice remains in effect primarily for the Westchase area. It includes areas west of the Veterans Expressway to Ehrlich Road and west of Gunn Highway to Racetrack Road, and to the Pinellas County line.

Officials say it will be rescinded once bacterial tests show the water is safe to drink.

Residents and business are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool before using, and to allow water to run until it is clear before washing clothes. Any ice from automatic ice-makers should also be discarded.

Last week, water customers in the city of Tampa and some Hillsborough County communities were under a boil water notice when an outside contractor struck a transmission main.

